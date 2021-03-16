While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 16

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

NCAA COVID deadline. NCAA officials will hold a briefing Tuesday to give an update on this year’s men’s basketball tournament.

The First Four tips off Thursday so the deadline to replace any teams unable to attend is Tuesday evening.

The NCAA calls Indy’s set-up a “controlled environment” for coaches and players even as six referees were sent home after one tested positive for COVID-19.

Indiana’s COVID death history. Tuesday marks one year since Indiana’s first COVID-related death was announced. It’s a milestone that came less than two weeks after the state’s first known case.

The coronavirus would go on to kill more than 500,000 people in the United States and more than 12,000 here in Indiana.

Vaccination rate. The COVID-19 vaccination rate in the United States is up to an average of 2.4 million people a day and the Biden administration plans to double Medicare reimbursements for the vaccine.

The pace of vaccinations gets the country closer to a big milestone: “Being ready to open up all vaccinations to all adults by May 1 at the latest,” White House COVID Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt said.

Health officials warn the UK variant of the virus could be the most common in the US by the end of the month. And they also said Americans can only be fully protected from the coronavirus if they do their part and get vaccinated.

AstraZeneca vaccine suspended. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.