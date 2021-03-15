While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 15

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Vaccines for educators. Monday is a milestone day for Indiana educators. They can now be vaccinated for COVID-19 regardless of age.

Teachers will now be able to register not just at local pharmacies, but throughout the state as well.

All teachers and school staff members should be able to sign up for a vaccination at any clinic in Indiana starting Monday morning through the state’s website.

Stimulus check: “payment status not available.” After the IRS’s Get My Payment tool went live Sunday, some people may have seen a message saying, “Payment Status Not Available.”

What’s going on?

According to the IRS, there’s nothing to worry about.

The Get My Payment application will say “Payment Status Not Available” for the following reasons:

Your payment hasn’t been processed yet.

The IRS doesn’t have enough information to issue you a payment.

You aren’t eligible for a payment.

COVID-19 mystery. There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lear’s anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, she’s still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some answers.

The Texas woman is one of thousands of self-described long-haulers, patients with symptoms that linger or develop out of the blue months after they first became infected with coronavirus. Hers first arrived March 11, 2020.

The condition affects an uncertain number of survivors in a baffling variety of ways.

“Parosmia” struggles. An increasing number of patients are now suffering from a strange condition after recovering from COVID-19. It’s called parosmia, and it’s leaving patients with a foul smell.

Parosmia is a condition that distorts a person’s sense of smell. The condition can cause one to lose the intensity of his or her smell. But more frequently, it can cause one to experience an overpowering rancid scent. It can happen either around smells that are normally pleasant or around nothing at all.