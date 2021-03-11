While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 11

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Pandemic’s one year anniversary. Thursday marks exactly one year since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Since then, the virus has killed well over 500,000 people across the United States and taken some 2.6 million lives around the world.

President Biden will address the nation Thursday evening as he marks the anniversary of the official start of the global pandemic.

Stimulus checks approved. Congress gave final approval Wednesday to a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will send $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.

With passage in the House, the measure heads to President Joe Biden’s desk and is expected to be signed Friday. The bill represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy. The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition.

Educators now eligible. Indiana is opening vaccine appointments statewide to educators and support staff starting Monday, according to Governor Holcomb.

The governor and state officials said ages 40-49 age group will be next.

Return to IU’s campus. Indiana University students can’t wait to return to more normalcy this fall. One year ago on March 10, 2020, they left for Spring Break and didn’t return for the rest of the semester.

Classes moved online and across all campuses, students, faculty and staff spent a combined one billion minutes on video meetings.

Your questions answered. FOX59 and CBS4 hosted a live town hall, IN Focus: Path out of the Pandemic, on Wednesday, March 10.

Indiana’s congressional delegation took questions from the media and viewers about the next steps on the path to economic recovery.

FOX59 anchors Dan Spehler and Beairshelle Edmé, along with CBS4’s Bob Donaldson, hosted the town hall, which covered issues ranging from the COVID-19 relief package to mask mandates and the vaccination rollout.