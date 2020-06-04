While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 4

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Ventilator help. The GM plant in Kokomo continues building ventilators—and needs more people to help in that effort.

The plant shifted production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it needs about 300 people to work third shift. Prospective employees should be comfortable working with their hands and handling small parts. The plant also needs people with computer skills.

The facility employs about 700 people and is following CDC guidelines to keep workers safe from the coronavirus as they build ventilators.

The plant has shipped more than 3,000 ventilators to hospitals.

Stranded at sea. For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew haven’t set foot on dry land.

With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He still doesn’t know when he’ll be able to go home.

Countries across the world have imposed lockdowns, shut borders and suspended international flights to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The move was deemed essential to prevent rampaging contagion, but merchant ship crews have become unintended collateral damage.

With more than 80% of global trade by volume transported by sea, the world’s more than 2 million merchant seafarers play a vital role.

About 150,000 seafarers are stranded at sea in need of crew changes, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. Roughly another 150,000 are stuck on shore, waiting to get back to work.

Nursing home deaths. New data indicated that 26,000 people in nursing facilities have died from COVID-19, according to the federal government.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began collecting more information on the spread of cases of coronavirus in nursing homes.

According to a press release from CMS this week, the data shows more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed in these homes.

As of May 24, only 80% of nursing homes nationwide had reported the required data to the CDC out of the 15,400 homes funded by Medicare and Medicaid.

Of the nursing homes that reported data, approximately one in four facilities had at least one COVID-19 case, and one in five facilities had at least one COVID-19-related death.

RNC convention unlikely in Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in an interview Wednesday Ohio hosting the Republican National Convention “would not be something we would volunteer to do.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is seeking a new state to host the RNC after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

In an interview with “Fox News” Wednesday, DeWine said it’s unlikely that the RNC could be held in Ohio.

“I don’t know,” he said. “These mass gatherings are kind of the last thing to come together, and a mass gathering inside is frankly the thing that would scare us the most about the spread of the virus. The virus is still very much here.”

In Ohio, there have been 36,350 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with 2,258 deaths.