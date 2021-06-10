While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 10

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Push to vaccinate younger Hoosiers. As vaccination rates decline nationwide, Indiana is falling behind when it comes to vaccinating young Hoosiers.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, only 28% of Indiana residents age 20-29 are fully vaccinated at this point. That is a 5% difference compared to the same age range in Ohio, where 32% of residents age 20-29 are fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think it is unexpected to see the lower rates in the younger population,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, VP for data and analytics at Regenstrief Institute. “Not surprising but certainly hope that that pattern changes.”

“We need to encourage vaccinations among this population, and because of that, in a few days, we’re going to be launching a digital ad campaign,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Health Department.

Dr. Caine said the new campaign will launch this Saturday with a focus on encouraging Hoosiers between the ages of 18-39 to get vaccinated.

End of eviction moratorium countdown. Hoosiers behind on rent will be at higher risk of losing their homes in three weeks when the CDC’s national moratorium on evictions expires, and some agencies organizations across Indiana are working to help those who may be affected.

“We’re looking at a race against time,” said Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana, which works to connect Hoosiers in need to rental assistance and other support services.

“From the partners that we have who are in the homelessness prevention business, they’re saying that the system is already taxed to the max,” Bradley said. “And they are not really in a place to handle an influx in capacity.”

But despite the federal and state moratoriums, thousands of eviction filings have been made in Indiana throughout the pandemic, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

“There have been over 45,000 evictions filed in Indiana since COVID began,” Bradley said, citing the data. “And nearly 16,000 of those are in Marion County alone.”

IDOC visitors. The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) announced Wednesday it will reopen in-person visitation in a phased approach.

IDOC said it understands the public’s eagerness to see loved ones, and is working diligently to reinstitute visitation while also maintaining the safety of our staff and our justice-involved population.

Phase One will start with attorney in-person client consultations only.

Phase Two will include volunteers.

Phase Three will resume standard visitations for all, including the general public.

Child tax credit payment dates. With the economy improving and job openings reported across the country, there are few signs of a fourth stimulus check hitting your bank account any time soon. But millions of American parents will be getting regular checks or deposits from the IRS starting next month. We now know the specific dates the Internal Revenue Service expects to send out child tax credit payments.

Earlier this week the IRS mailed out notifications to an estimated 38 million parents letting them know they are due for payment on or after July 15th. In the past, filers took the credit at tax time as one lump sum.

The American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, increasing the existing maximum child tax credit to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 per kid for children between 6 and 17. It also set up a framework to prepay a portion of those funds over the final six months of 2021 through the IRS. According to the feds, roughly 39 million households will begin receiving checks next month, “without any further action required.”

The IRS says those payments will be scheduled to go out the 15th of each month, unless that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday. That means these are the six dates we should expect payments to go out this year:

July 15

August 13

September 15

October 15

November 15

December 15