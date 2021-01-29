While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 29

Vaccine rollout expands to hundreds of Hoosier long-term care facilities. Hundreds of assisted living facilities and other long-term care centers in Indiana are scheduled to have their first vaccine clinic. It comes after the state prioritized nursing home residents.

This vaccine program is done through a federal partnership with major pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens.

CVS updates vaccination data every weekday to show how many facilities are assigned to the pharmacy in every state and how many centers have hosted first or second clinics.

CVS began administering clinics for first doses in Indiana’s assisted living centers on January 18. 647 assisted living facilities are partnered with CVS. As of January 28, 197 of those centers, or 30 percent, have completed clinics for first doses.

By February 15, the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA) understands the federal partnership will host first vaccine clinics at all participating long-term care centers.

Kroger, Walmart and Meijer begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosiers. Kroger, Walmart and Meijer will be administering COVID-19 vaccines across Indiana with the guidance of the Indiana State Department of Health, officials announced this week.

State health officials said more than 470,000 Hoosiers had already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that they are working to expand vaccine sites and appointments.

According to representatives from all three retailers, some stores in Indiana have already begun the process of administering the vaccines.

The stores’ pharmacies will follow the eligibility guidelines set by the Indiana State Department of Health, which currently offers vaccinations to any Hoosier age 70 and older, long-term care residents, first responders who have in-person contact with the public and healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting.

Novavax vaccine showing promising results, although not as effective against COVID-19 variant. Novavax Inc. said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work — though not as well — against new mutated versions of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa.

The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants – and as the world desperately needs new types of shots to boost scarce supplies.

The study of 15,000 people in Britain is still underway. But an interim analysis found 62 participants so far have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – only six of them in the group that got vaccine and the rest who received dummy shots.

The infections occurred at a time when Britain was experiencing a jump in COVID-19 caused by a more contagious variant. A preliminary analysis found over half of the trial participants who became infected had the mutated version. The numbers are very small, but Novavax said they suggest the vaccine is nearly 96% effective against the older coronavirus and nearly 86% effective against the new variant. The findings are based on cases that occurred at least a week after the second dose.

Fewer Americans may get $1,400 stimulus checks than previously planned. Approval for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks is moving slower than some people would like as President Joe Biden aims to get bipartisan backing for his plan.

One potential concession in his proposal? Earlier this week, Biden indicated he’s open to negotiating who receives a check — meaning the direct payments may be more targeted to lower-income Americans than Biden’s original plan.

The last round of $600 stimulus checks was limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000.

According to new research, targeting the payments may be the right move. Opportunity Insights, a nonprofit research organization, reports families earning around $75,000 are likely to quickly spend the funds which helps stimulate the economy. To contrast, those who make more than $75,000 usually put it in savings. Researchers say this shows the money wasn’t urgently needed.

As Biden makes that decision, he has a couple choices with his overall relief proposal: try to appease Republicans by sacrificing some of his agenda or try to pass as much as possible on a party-line basis.