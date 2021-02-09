While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 9

There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Vaccinating Black Hoosiers. As of Monday, nearly 700,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Race demographic data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health shows Black residents are less likely to have received a vaccine than white residents.

Black Indiana residents make up 10% of the state’s population, yet they account for 4% of Hoosiers vaccinated so far. The disparity is even larger in some Indiana counties.

Recently, ISDH began publishing COVID-19 vaccination demographics by county. In Marion County, Black residents account for 28% of the population. However, they make up 14% of first doses administered to Marion County residents.

March Madness safety. Whether it be in Tampa Bay or Tuscaloosa, we have seen parties spill out into bars and streets following major sports championships during the pandemic. What does that mean for Indy come NCAA March Madness?

“We want people to still have social interaction but take into account precautions that help lower the risks,” explained Jason Lemaster, director of environmental health in Hamilton County.

Stimulus proposal. House Democrats unveiled a proposal Monday that rejects capping the individual income threshold at $50,000 and would provide $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans making $75,000 a year.

Joint filers making less than $150,000 annually would be eligible for a $2,800 payment, according to the plan from Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, and Americans would receive an additional $1,400 in their stimulus checks per dependent.

The payments phase out between $75,000 and $100,000 of adjusted gross income – for people filing jointly that range is between $150,000 and $200,000.

The proposal by the Ways and Means Committee, which plans to vote on it by week’s end, would also expand tax credits for families with children, for lower-earning people and for Americans who buy health insurance on marketplaces created by former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. It would also provide health care subsidies for some unemployed workers.

Buttigieg in quarantine. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the department said.

The department said Buttigieg underwent routine PCR testing for COVID-19 earlier on Monday and COVID-19 was not detected, nor has he showed any symptoms.

Buttigieg received the first dose of the vaccination in recent weeks and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is completed. Buttigieg appeared in public on Friday at an event at Union Station and wore a mask except when he delivered remarks.