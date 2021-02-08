While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 8

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here's a look:

COVID-19 restrictions for schools. Starting Monday, schools across Indiana will ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The state health commissioner says students and teachers will not have to quarantine as long as they follow the new guidelines.

The new guidelines include decreasing the required social distancing in the classroom from six feet to three feet.

For months, the health department has required teachers and students to remain six feet apart in the classroom while wearing masks.

But some districts say it’s been hard to enforce especially in crowded classrooms.

Under the new guidelines, students and staff will not be required to quarantine if someone is exposed in the classroom. However, that’s only if they kept 3 feet of social distance and wore a mask at all times.

Super Bowl commercial. An Indianapolis family was featured in a commercial during the Super Bowl.

The Indiana State Department of Health funded a commercial featuring Will Loggan, the son of Paul Loggan.

Paul Loggan, the former North Central athletic director, died of coronavirus complications in April of 2020.

Testing and international travel. Which COVID-19 tests are required for international travel?

It depends on where you’re going.

In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.

The U.S., for example, will accept results from either a test that detects the genetic material of the virus — considered the most sensitive type of test — or a rapid test that looks for viral proteins called antigens. The tests must have been taken no more than three days before departing for the U.S.

Health professionals usually give more sensitive lab tests via a nasal swab that take a day or more to yield results. Rapid tests have a turnaround time of about 15 to 30 minutes and are increasingly used to screen people at testing sites, offices, schools and nursing homes. For some rapid tests, users can swab themselves at home.

$3,000 per child benefit. On Monday, Senior Democrats will unveil legislation that seeks to provide a minimum of $3,000 per child as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post first reported that the 22-page bill would provide $3,600 a year for each child under the age of six and $3,000 per child ages six to 17.

The benefit would be diminish for single parents earning more than $75,000 annually and couples earning over $150,000, CNN said.

The Child Tax Credits will be available on a monthly basis and will be fully refundable. Under the current plan, the tax credit is not refundable.

According to CNN, if Congress passes the bill, payments would begin in July and last for one year, though congressional Democrats and White House officials have previously said they would push to maintain the policy indefinitely.