While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 24

Expansion for Hoosiers 60 years and older. The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 60 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting the state’s website here.

The vaccination website may experience issues due to high traffic.

Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next four to six weeks to align with the state receiving its expected weekly vaccine allocation. Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.

Vaccine supply. Hoosiers 60 and older can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. That means an additional 432,000 people are eligible for a shot in the arm. Even with the expansion in eligibility, some county health departments explain they are not expecting an increase in their supply for weeks.

“It is frustrating to hear, ‘yes, you can expect an increase in doses in March’ to ‘no, you are not getting an increased number of doses in March,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator at the Madison County Health Department.

Right now, Grimes said her department is receiving 2,000 doses a week. She believes they could administer roughly 3,000 doses or more if supply was not an issue. The Madison County Health Department just moved their vaccine clinic to a new site to accommodate more appointments. Now Grimes does not know if they will need the extra space in March.

Meijer registration. Meijer is encouraging Hoosiers 60 years and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines through its registration process.

The retailer will have 64 vaccine clinics at Meijer stores across the state this week, including several large-scale clinics in the Indianapolis area. At those larger clinics, Meijer’s pharmacy teams are expected to vaccinate up 1,200 people in a day.

These clinics are not available for walk-in patients. Everyone must make an appointment. Meijer says doses and appointment times are still available for the week.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, Meijer asks you to text COVID to 75049 or go online at clinic.meijer.com.

Once you are registered, Meijer will contact you directly with a day and time once an appointment window is confirmed.

Meijer says this week’s aggressive vaccine schedule in Indiana is possible through the expansion of its federal partnership, allowing the retailer to receive doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly for use in Indiana.

Hospitalizations down. On Monday, Indiana reported its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the end of September, something healthcare workers say is bringing a feeling of relief to hospitals.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), fewer than 900 Hoosiers with confirmed or suspected coronavirus are currently in the hospital. That number breaks down to 585 Hoosiers with confirmed COVID-19 and 288 with suspected COVID-19.

Dr. Louis Profeta, an emergency physician at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, said during the last five or six shifts he’s worked, he has not seen many cases of COVID-19.

“It’s been refreshing, that’s for certain,” said Profeta. “I mean, we’re still seeing complications related to COVID-19 and making some diagnoses.