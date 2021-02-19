While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 19

Health care workers’ relief. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have not been this low since early October and health care workers are feeling the difference.

This week, fewer than 1,000 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19. For comparison, more than 3,400 patients were in Indiana hospitals for COVID-19 on December 1. The first surge came in the spring and then the front lines were even worse in the fall.

“For so many months, it is almost all we have done. Almost every room was a COVID positive patient, unfortunately,” said Dr. Warren Gavin, Hospitalist at IU Health Methodist.

Vaccine hunters. There is a rush of people trying to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, we’re learning an online group called Vaccine Hunters is trying to help match people with appointments.

It’s a group on Facebook where people either post where they are looking for doses or post if they’ve run across any unclaimed appointments for doses.

The goal is not just to help people get the shots, but also to make sure they don’t go to waste.

LTC facility deaths. The Indiana State Department of Health is providing additional information after 660 historical long-term care deaths were included in Thursday’s long-term care dashboard.

The department said all of the deaths were previously included in state totals but had not been assigned to a long-term care facility. This is due to a variety of reasons.

The department said some facilities had reported their deaths to CMS but not to the state, or vice versa. One of the facilities failed to report 25 COVID-19 deaths.

100,000 deaths reached in Africa. Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. The continent was praised for its early response to the pandemic but now struggles with a dangerous resurgence, and medical oxygen often runs desperately short.

The 54-nation continent of some 1.3 billion people has barely seen the arrival of large-scale supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, and a variant of the virus dominant in South Africa is already posing a challenge to vaccination efforts.

Health officials who breathed a sigh of relief last year when African countries did not see a huge number of COVID-19 deaths are now reporting a jump in fatalities.