While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 18

Testing decline. Since early January, the number of COVID-19 tests reported to the Indiana State Department of Health has declined. The state is also reporting fewer positive cases.

On January 11, the average number of COVID-19 tests recorded was just over 45,000. Nearly a month later, the average dropped by more than 8,500 tests to 36,700.

The average number of positive COVID-19 cases declined by 3,600 during the same time period.

This comes as the state saw peaks in testing for COVID-19 in November and December.

Shipment delay. Winter weather put a damper on some vaccine clinics and forced them to close their doors to keep Hoosiers safe. Many of them have resumed normal operations, while others are experiencing delays in vaccine shipment.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says more than 43,000 vaccine appointments were impacted, and more than 80 clinics were closed because of this week’s blast of weather.

“We have experienced delays in vaccine shipments due to the bad weather. We have not yet received our Moderna vaccines for this week. Therefore, unfortunately more appointments will likely need to be rescheduled over the next couple of days,” ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said.

356,204 Hoosiers fully vaccinated. Governor Holcomb and state health officials said Indiana is moving in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, but challenges still lie ahead.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reported the state’s current coronavirus numbers according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

As of Wednesday, 834,478 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine and 356,204 are fully vaccinated.

Life expectancy drops. Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

UK Covid Challenge. Up to 90 healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 will be deliberately exposed to COVID-19 as part of a forthcoming U.K. study.

The study, called the U.K. Covid Challenge, received ethics approval by the country’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the department, the study will “begin in the next few weeks” and will expose “90 carefully selected, healthy adult volunteers” to the virus “in a safe and controlled environment.”

The study will play a “key role in developing effective Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.”