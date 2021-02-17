While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 17

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indiana vaccine clinics reopening. Many of the vaccine clinics that were closed Tuesday for severe weather around the state are reopening.

People with appointments can try to reschedule for today, depending on where they were planning on getting their dose.

More than 70 clinics were closed Tuesday, so many people have had to reschedule their appointments.

Franciscan Health announced it would reopen Wednesday.

The clinic at Eskenazi Health stayed open Tuesday and rescheduled appointments for those who couldn’t make it.

Mass vaccination sites. FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get shots into arms more quickly.

Snowy and icy weather across much of the U.S., meanwhile, forced the cancellation of some vaccination events and threatened to disrupt vaccine deliveries over the next few days. Houston’s public health agency lost power and had to scramble to give out thousands of shots before they spoiled.

The developments came as the vaccination drive ramps up. The U.S. is administering an average of about 1.67 million doses per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time, deaths are down sharply over the past six weeks, and new cases have plummeted.

Fauci prediction. Dr. Anthony Fauci is now saying it will likely be mid-summer before the majority of Americans will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The infectious disease expert and White House chief medical adviser last week predicted that by April, it would be “open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”

Now, speaking on CNN Tuesday, Fauci says, “That timeline will probably be prolonged, maybe into mid-to-late May and early June,” the network’s chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, tweeted.

200M Pfizer vaccine doses. Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they have reached an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. and German companies said in a statement that the doses come on top of the 300 million initially ordered. The EU’s executive Commission has an option to request a further 100 million doses.

They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, with an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three so far to be approved for use in the EU, which faces criticism for a slow start to its vaccination campaign. The other two approved vaccines are from Moderna and AstraZeneca.