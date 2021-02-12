While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 12

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Vaccines at Walmart and Sam’s Club. Hoosiers can get vaccinated for COVID-19 at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies beginning Friday.

Right now, only essential workers like health care professionals and Hoosiers 65 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Eligible Hoosiers can schedule their vaccine appointment through Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. You can also use the Indiana State Department of Health’s vaccination scheduler.

Teachers frustrated. Despite surrounding states adding teachers to their vaccine eligibility plan, it could be a while before teachers are added to Indiana’s line up. The Indiana State Teachers Association, an advocacy group for students, educators and public education, said it is unacceptable to not prioritize teachers.

“What’s happening across the state are a number of disruptions for student learning,” Keith Gambill, ISTA President, said. “That has to do with quarantining, and that includes our staff. We’ve had cases where individual school buildings or sometimes entire school districts have had to close for a day up to two weeks because of staff being on quarantine.”

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the decisions for who gets vaccinated next are difficult.

“It’s a tough situation for us because the teachers are really critical,” Caine said. “We know we need them to be in those classrooms. But hey, I’ve got Indy bus drivers that are just as important. They’re picking up people that are high risk. I’ve got air traffic controllers, they’re bringing in our vaccine to us.”

Herd immunity. Indianapolis and Marion County could reach herd immunity by the end of June—but that would require a significant boost in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Virginia Caine with the Marion County Public Health Department said Marion County is vaccinating about 2,300 people per day. If the county can boost that to 4,380 vaccinations per day by March, Marion County could hit the 80% threshold for herd immunity in June.

Otherwise, Caine said, if the county remains at 2,300 vaccinations per day, herd immunity—which means 80% of the total population is immunized—won’t be reached until the end of October.

Achieving the milestone would mean the majority of Marion County residents are vaccinated, preventing large outbreaks of COVID-19.

Caine is “very, very hopeful” that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine will be approved and available in large quantities next month. And with Pfizer and Moderna bumping up production of their two-shot vaccines, Caine believes a more plentiful supply is on the way very soon.

Liability bills. Two proposals are making their way through the state legislature to protect businesses from lawsuits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third reading on the House floor on Wednesday, SB 1 is now heading to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Critics fear the bills go too far and would create obstacles to legal claims unrelated to COVID-19.

Kenneth “Butch” Burgin was a resident at a nursing home in Owen County until he died unrelated to COVID-19 in November 2020. His family filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming Burgin suffered from poor care, including malnutrition, a fractured nose and pressure sores while he was a patient.

The complaint says Burgin was a resident at the facility for just over two months. It calls his care and treatment at the facility “substandard.”

600 million doses by July. During President Joe Biden’s visit to the National Institutes of Health Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory Thursday he announced that his administration has secured 200 million additional doses, as promised, of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Just this afternoon, we signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines,” Biden said. He said the country will have enough supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans by end of July.

Biden said the additional doses would bring the total number of doses to 600 million. The schedule for delivery of the additional doses is unknown at this time.

The pace of injections could increase further if a third coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.