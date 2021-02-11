While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 11

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Vaccines to pharmacies. Starting Thursday, the White House says they will start shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies. The hope is to get the shot into the arms of Americans even faster.

The CDC says the federal program will be implemented in stages, based on available vaccine supplies.

The goal is to get it into some of major retailers like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens, as well as big box stores like Walmart and Costco.

Expanding eligibility. When more vaccine becomes available, Indiana will expand eligibility to Hoosiers 60 and older. The Department of Health’s Vaccine Advisory Committee has also decided the next groups that will become eligible after Hoosiers 60+.

When the state has enough vaccine and has vaccinated an appropriate portion of the 60 to 65 age group, they will incrementally expand eligibility to two additional groups.

Hoosiers age 50 and older will become eligible incrementally based on vaccine availability. In addition, residents under age 50 who meet criteria for five specific co-morbidities known to be more likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 would be able to sign up.

Vulnerable communities. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team focused on the federal government’s effort to get vaccines out.

“We must continue to take every action we can to protect our loved ones and our communities,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

White House Coronavirus Czar Jeffrey Zeints says the administration is on track to reach 100 million vaccines in 100 days, but they need to tap into more vulnerable communities.

“We’re putting equity front and center, partnering with states to increase vaccinations in the hardest-hit and hardest to reach communities,” Zeints said.

Double masks. U.S. government researchers found that two masks are better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the results of a lab experiment that spaced two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and checked to see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one were inhaled by the other.

The researchers found that wearing one mask — surgical or cloth — blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked.