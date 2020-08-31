While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 31

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Contributing conditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data last week that depicts how many Americans who have died from COVID-19 also had contributing conditions.

According to the report, only 6% of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died from coronavirus also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

The report reads in part:

Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.

Colts hope for 15% capacity. The Colts hope to allow 15% capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium for its home opener September 20, when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Circle City.



A decision from the Colts could come as soon as later this week, according to our Mike Chappell. In July, the Colts announced they anticipate no more than approximately 25% capacity for home games in 2020.



Chappell also reports the Colts are convinced they are able to handle 15% capacity safely and believe it is important to have some fans to support the downtown community.

Twenty-four of the league’s 32 teams so far have announced they won’t have any fans at their stadiums for the start of the season at least.

Stimulus talks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows resumed talks over a stalled COVID-19 aid package that many hope will include a second stimulus check.

However, the outlook for any swift resolution appeared bleak as President Donald Trump’s team and congressional Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise.

Pelosi said she told White House negotiatiors the Democrats would be willing to meet halfway — at $2.2 trillion — a slight reduction from her last proposal before talks collapsed earlier this month. The White House initially offered a $1 trillion deal.

“We have said again and again that we’re willing to meet them in the middle — $2.2 trillion. When they’re willing to do that, we’ll be willing to discuss the particulars,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol.

When the two sides couldn’t agree to terms earlier this month on a wide-ranging package expected to include $1,200 stimulus checks, Trump took actions into his own hands — issuing four executive orders designed to give temporary reprieve, offering $300 in jobless benefits and some other aid.

Jury trials set to resume. You could be summoned for jury duty starting this week.

On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for Southern Indiana will resume trials. For about five months, operations at courthouses have been limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. While some proceedings have continued, jury trials have not been allowed.

That changes on Sept. 1–and Hoosiers can expect some changes when they come to court.

They’ll be asked about their health and if they’ve been experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They will be required to take their temperature before arriving and wear masks at the courthouse.