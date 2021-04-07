While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

MDwise info session. MDwise hosts an informational session tonight to help educate the community on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The non-profit healthcare company is partnering with the Marion County Health Department and Eskenazi Health to answer questions and dispel common myths.

The virtual webinar targets minorities who are disproportionately impacted by the virus and also behind in receiving the vaccine. But it’s open to anyone in the community who may have questions.

Butler vaccine clinic. Starting this morning, Butler University students will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine without leaving campus.

Pharmacy students will be administering the doses. The students are licensed and have all the training required for immunization.

Retailers and masks. As local counties take different approaches on masks across Indiana, some major retailers are standing firm on their stance on masks.

Companies like Kroger, Walmart, and Meijer require masks for the time-being.

Push to reinstate mandate. Indiana Democrats are calling on Governor Eric Holcomb to reinstate the statewide mask mandate after it became an advisory under his instruction yesterday.

State Senator Jean Breaux (D-Indianapolis) and State Senator Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the end of the governor’s mask mandate. During the press conference, Breaux and Yoder, who both serve on the Senate Health committee, called on the governor to reinstate his statewide mandate.

Infections up in Marion County. Now that the NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament has left town, Mayor Joe Hogsett has called Indianapolis’ staging of the Big Dance a big success, even if COVID-19 issues jeopardized a fairy tale ending.

The Tournament concluded Monday night with a new national champion crowned captured and efforts by the Marion County Public Health Department to monitor COVID-19 infections that claimed two lives, one of a basketball fan and the other of an employee of a famed downtown Indianapolis restaurant where service was disrupted for 48 hours.