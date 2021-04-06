While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 6

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Statewide mask mandate. Indiana’s mask mandate becomes a mask advisory statewide today. This means counties and businesses can decide whether to lift restrictions or keep them in place.

Marion and Monroe counties are keeping the mask mandate, as well as Wayne and St. Joseph counties. Other counties, including Johnson and Madison, will downgrade the mask mandate to a mask advisory.

Regardless of what county you are in, Governor Eric Holcomb says you will still need to wear a mask in schools, state government buildings, and coronavirus testing and vaccine sites.

Hogsett update. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are scheduled to give an update this morning on the county’s response to the pandemic.

They will appear in a live address that will be streamed from our website around 10 a.m.

St. Elmo reopens after outbreak. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that Huse Culinary, operator of the legendary St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis, has confirmed the death of an employee while the restaurant’s doors were temporarily closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff.

St. Elmo reopened for limited seating Monday evening.

Drive-thru clinics. Community Health Network announced that it is transitioning its COVID-19 vaccine clinics to a drive-thru model.

Community Health said effective April 5, the new drive-thru clinics will be operating at the following locations:

North: Community Family Medicine–Castleton, 7525 E. 82 nd St.

St. East: Community Health Pavilion East, 10122 E. 10 th St.

St. South: Community Health Annex South, 1346 E. County Line Rd.

Purdue vaccine clinic. Purdue University’s vaccine clinic opens today. The state health department is allocating doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the university. The goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible before they leave for summer.