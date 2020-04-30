While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

U.S. death toll surpasses 60,000. The U.S. death toll during the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 60,000, a grim milestone.

The death toll from COVID-19 is certain to keep growing. As of early Thursday, that figure stood at 61,504.

And, like the unemployment rate, the numbers also will be revised — and likely upward, due to underreporting. The focus on death tallies also overlooks other important markers such as immunity levels and infection rates.

Drive-thru food pantry for pets. Local food pantries say the need for help has tripled in some cases because of coronavirus.

Now, another local group, FIDO, is making sure animals have enough food, so families already going through so much don’t have to surrender their family pet. The group will hold a drive-thru food pantry for pets this weekend. Here’s information for Saturday’s event:

Saturday, May 2

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

FIDO – 1505 N. Sherman Dr., Indianapolis

Offering pre-bagged, dry dog and cat food

Customers remain in their car; volunteers load in food

National Guard flyover postponed. The Indiana National Guard postponed a flyover in Indianapolis originally scheduled for Thursday, citing weather as the primary factor.

Earlier this week, the Guard announced it would hold flyovers in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis in order to recognize front-line workers during the pandemic.

The flyover for Indianapolis has been rescheduled for Saturday–and will now include new locations. Here’s the rundown:

Air Force Salutes Flyby – May 2 – 4 Ship of A-10 Thunderbolt II Aircraft

11:35 a.m. – Terre Haute, IN downtown

11:50 a.m. – Johnson Armory, near Franklin, IN

11:55 a.m. – Community hospital, 1500 N Ritter Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219

11:57 a.m. – St. Vincent hospital, 13500 US Highway 31 N, Carmel, IN 46032

12:00 p.m. – VA/IU hospital, 550 University Blvd. Indianapolis, IN 46202

12:02 p.m. – Lawrence Armory, near Lawrence, IN

12:05 p.m. – Anderson, IN downtown

12:08 p.m. – Muncie, IN downtown

12:15 p.m. – Marion VA hospital, 1700 E 38th St. Marion, IN 46953

Emerging coronavirus hotspots? A study from technology firm Dataminr suggested that four Indiana counties could become emerging coronavirus hotspots.

The analysis used artificial intelligence to scour through posts on several social media platforms. The study showed smaller metro and rural areas could be hit next.

Dataminr is also projecting hotspots in Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas—states that have eased or are considering easing social distancing protocols.

Vice presidential visit. Vice President Mike Pence will visit his home state Thursday. The vice president is touring the GM plant in Kokomo, which has shifted production to make ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of his schedule are limited, but Gov. Eric Holcomb mentioned during his Wednesday briefing that he would meet with the vice president.