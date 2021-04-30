While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 30

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Family day at IMS. One of the state’s largest COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics is putting an emphasis on families Friday. State health officials have designated today as Family Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the track on Family Day. That vaccine is the only one currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

You must have an appointment to participate. As of this morning, there are still appointments available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Child death in Tippecanoe County. The Tippecanoe County Health Department (TCHD) announced the death of a child from COVID-19 Thursday.

The health department said the child was under five years old and passed away while hospitalized for COVID-19.

“This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it is important that everyone continue established preventive measures,” said TCHD in a news release.

Summer camp protocol. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled or changed summer camps all across the country. Now, the CDC has released new guidance on how they can operate this upcoming season.

IndyParks operated most of its summer camps at 40-50% capacity last year. This year, it will reach 50-60% capacity.

“In a good a year, we serve about 4,000 campers a year, and so we’ll probably be serving a little closer to 2,000 [this year],” said Senior Manager of Community Programs Joenne Pope.

CDC: vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness. A real-world study of adults 65 and older confirms that getting a vaccine is a good idea to protect yourself from COVID-19.

The study, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found fully vaccinated adults were 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated adults in the same age group. People were considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The J&J vaccine was not included in the study.

In the same age group, those who were partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who were not vaccinated.

The study said its findings are the first real-world evidence showing that mRNA vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness.

India travel advisory. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a travel advisory to India.

The advisory says people should “avoid all travel” to India due to its “very high” number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC said even fully vaccinated travelers may be “at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India.”

If you must travel to the country, the CDC says to get fully vaccinated and practice standard public health procedures, including masking, avoiding crowds, washing hands and staying 6 feet away from others.