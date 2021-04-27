While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 27

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Face masks outside. President Biden may relax some federal face mask rules this week.

He may change the guidance around wearing masks outdoors, with potentially different rules for people who are fully vaccinated, according to CNBC.

Ubiquitous use of face masks is one of the major steps the government has advised to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially in the early days of the pandemic when information was limited, resources were scarce and vaccines did not exist.

Boone County clinic for younger Hoosiers. In an effort to accommodate interested high school students, the Boone County Health Department announced the opening of Pfizer vaccine clinics for Boone County School Corps students.

“We’ve been running our Moderna clinics, and so Moderna is available for people 18 and over, and we actually did have quite a few people that were under that age who did try to sign up to get the vaccine there,” said Claire Haughton, health educator and public information officer. “So, we saw the interest was there.”

Every person age 16 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA is also considering Pfizer’s request to allow the vaccine for children 12-15 too.

Madison Correctional facility. As of Monday, 70 offenders at the Madison Correctional Facility are COVID-19 postive, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

One staff member is reported to be COVID positive as well.

IDOC updates COVID-19 results every business day on its website.

Single-pill treatment. Drugmaker Pfizer is currently testing a single-pill treatment for COVID-19, and if all goes well, the drug could be available this year.

The drug, called PF-07321332, is currently in a Phase One clinical trial with healthy adults.

According to the Telegraph, the protease inhibitor may be available as soon as this year.

The pill was unveiled at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 meeting in early April. The drug works by targeting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. By inhibiting the protease, the drug prevents the virus from reproducing itself within the body.