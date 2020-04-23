While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 23

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Retracing the timeline. Indiana is among states taking a fresh look at the coronavirus pandemic timeline after learning that the highly infectious disease started killing people earlier than previously thought.

California is looking at cases dating back to December while Indiana officials are looking as far back as mid-February.

Drive-up funeral services. A funeral home on the west side is offering a drive-up visitation service so friends and family can say goodbye to loved ones.

Restrictions in the state prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people, limiting the ability of families to hold funeral services.

Indiana communities receive grants. Thirteen rural Indiana communities received grant money to provide support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delphi was awarded nearly $200,000 and will use it to award grants of up to $5,000 to several small, local businesses. Other communities, such as Bargersville and Logansport, each received $100,000 to deliver much-needed items during the crisis.

Logansport’s Tyson plant to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases rise. Tyson’s pork processing plant in Logansport agreed to close for 14 days after a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The IndyStar reported that 146 workers had tested positive for the coronavirus so far. The closure is expected by Saturday.

Saying goodbye to girl who inspired community. A 10-year-old Texas girl who made dozens of masks for hospital workers died in an ATV crash.

Lexi Collins was laid to rest Monday. Mourners were required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.