While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 19

Return of J&J vaccine. The United States will likely move to resume Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this coming week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases, the government’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a series of news show interviews, said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J’s single-dose vaccine.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday,” he said. “I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

Half of adults in U.S. Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Moderna booster shot. The CEO of drug company Moderna announced this week that they will make a third booster shot for the two-dose vaccine available by the fall.

Studies show their vaccine is more than 90-percent effective against COVID six months after the second shot, but it’s still unclear how long immunity will last.

“MRNA vaccines are incredibly flexible and it’s very easy to change them,” said Cleveland University Hospitals infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards.

New Delhi lockdown. New Delhi was being put under a weeklong lockdown Monday night as an explosive surge in coronavirus cases pushed the India’s capital’s health system to its limit.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a news conference the national capital was facing shortages of oxygen and some medicine.

“I do not say that the system has collapsed, but it has reached its limits,” Kejriwal said, adding that harsh measures were necessary to “prevent a collapse of the health system.”

According to India’s health ministry on Monday, Delhi reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the past 24 hours.