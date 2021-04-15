While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 15

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Marion County back in yellow. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Marion County. The county is now in the yellow, meaning there is moderate community spread of the coronavirus.

The county was on a steady wave of blue, which represents low community spread, for the past few months.

The recent rise in cases is something the Marion County health director says she saw coming.

CDC non-decision. Investigators for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to determine if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is linked to a handful of blood clotting cases. As they investigate, the Advisory Council for Immunization and Practice held an emergency meeting to address the issue.

After a four-hour meeting Wednesday, the ACIP decided they were not ready to vote or put any motions on the table to change recommendations for the J&J vaccine, also known as Janssen vaccine.

They will not provide any recommendation until they meet again in the next week or ten days, giving members time for more risk benefit and risk refinement analysis has be conducted.

Hospital visitation bill. A bill headed to the governor’s desk addresses a heartbreaking result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Hoosiers were kept away from loved ones in hospitals or long-term care facilities in the name of safety.

However, some believe there were patients who suffered more because of visitation restrictions.

“Locking people out of longterm care facilities or hospitals was truly detrimental to the patient,” said SB 202 author State Sen. Linda Rogers.

Her mother was in a nursing home during the pandemic.

Clinton County pop-up. The Clinton County Health Department announced Wednesday that it will hold a Moderna vaccine pop-up clinic at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 17.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 1701 South Jackson Street in Frankfort.

Residents can register at ourshot.in.gov