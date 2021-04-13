While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 13

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

IMS vaccine clinic resumes. Indianapolis Motor Speedway reopens the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the raceway on Tuesday.

IU Health workers will be giving out the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This comes as several states shut down J&J vaccine sites after a small number of people reported adverse reactions.

Doctors say those reactions should not cause people to panic. They need to remember the vaccine is extremely strong, and it’s normal for people to possibly experience side effects.

Jail vaccinations. The Johnson County Jail remains on lockdown Tuesday night after 8 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Jail staff began administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Monday.

Sheriff Duane Burgess was surprised by the small number of inmates getting vaccinated.

“58 out of 340,” Sheriff Burgess said. “I thought there would be more.”

Virus detector. Pentagon researchers have created a sensor that can detect a COVID-19 infection in the blood.

The sensor, which is in late-stage testing, was unveiled by retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician, during a segment of “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

The subdermal implant is reportedly a “tissue-like gel” that was engineered to continuously test the wearer’s blood.

Tracking down stimulus payments. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan, but many Americans are still waiting on their third stimulus check. Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service says there are certain circumstances that may warrant a payment trace.

Officials say those still expecting a payment can check the government’s Get My Payment tool. However, there are certain cases in which citizens may need to take additional steps in tracing their stimulus payments. A trace is a process for tracking down a lost, stolen or misplaced payment.