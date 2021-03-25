While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus update for March 25

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Marion County latest. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to give an update Thursday on Marion County’s response to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced statewide coronavirus restrictions will be dropped on April 6, leaving the next step up to local governments.

Hogsett said on Wednesday he is consulting with Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine and other health experts.

Second IMS vaccine clinic. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will once again host a mass vaccination clinic for Hoosiers, only this time for 16 days in April.

“When you look at a site for mass vaccinations it really does not get better than the Motor Speedway in April. The only thing that does top it is the Motor Speedway in May,” IU Health Director of Infection Prevention Kristen Kelley said with a smile.

The track became a distribution site for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. They were able to vaccinate roughly 16,500 people. In April, they hope to approach 100,000. They will again be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Origin theory report. A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts.

The lengthy report is being published after months of wrangling, notably between U.S. and Chinese governments, over how the outbreak emerged, while scientists try to keep their focus on a so-far fruitless search for the origin of a microbe that has killed over 2.7 million people and stifled economies worldwide.

Oral treatment. Drug manufacturer Pfizer announced it had begun testing an oral COVID-19 treatment. The antiviral treatment would be the first of its kind in the fight against coronavirus.

The Phase 1 study will be tested on healthy American adults “to evaluate the safety and tolerability of an investigational, novel oral antiviral therapeutic” for the virus that causes COVID-19, the company said in a press release.

The company is also testing an intravenous antiviral to treat COVID-19.