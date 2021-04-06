Where you’ll still be required to wear a mask under state’s new mask advisory

INDIANAPOLIS — As the statewide mask mandate ends in Indiana on Tuesday, the decision on whether masks are required is now left to counties and businesses.

It’s been widely publicized that people in Indianapolis will need to hold on to their masks after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Marion County will NOT drop its mask mandate until the county’s public health order is lifted.

But what about other counties in the state? As of Tuesday morning, the following counties are taking Marion County’s lead and continuing to require a mask mandate for its residents:

Monroe

St. Joseph

Wayne

Counties who ARE lifting the mask mandate include:

Bartholomew

Cass

Fountain

Johnson

Madison

Montgomery

Warren

In Hamilton County, the mask mandate is only partially lifted. That means people will be required to wear their masks in county buildings. Local business owners reserve the right to choose whether people must wear a mask or not.

“A lot of business owners are excited they have the choice to be able to make to have their employees wear a mask — or people coming in their facility to wear a mask,” said Mark Heirbrandt, a Hamilton County commissioner.

“They have asked for advice and I’ve really just told them, ‘hey, it’s up to you.'”

Hamilton County officials will review their masking policies at the end of the month. They tell us they want to see how spring break and the Easter holiday impacts COVID cases.

Shelby and Owen counties are also operating under a partial lift of the mandate. Shelby County is also requiring masks be worn in county buildings. In Owen County, a mask mandate remains for first responders, county employees, and food service and prep workers, as well as people who work in childcare.

Types of buildings where masks are still required

There are some places that masks are still required no matter what county you are in.

Those include:

Schools

State government buildings

Coronavirus testing and vaccine sites

Even though the mandate is lifted, Governor Holcomb encourages Hoosiers to continue wearing masks in public.

The CDC and President Biden also want all Americans to keep wearing their masks. They say it’s not time to ease restriction just yet.