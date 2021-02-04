‘We need good stories’: Addressing vaccine skepticism in the Black community

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly two months into the COVID-19 vaccination process, a shortage of vaccine supply has emerged as a roadblock.

President Joe Biden has touted the goal of having the entire country vaccinated by summer’s end, but based on the current pace, health officials question if it can actually be done.

There’s also the issue of vaccine skepticism.

A December 2020 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that “about a quarter (27%) of the public remains vaccine hesitant, saying they probably or definitely would not get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it were available for free and deemed safe by scientists.”

That same study found that about 35% of Black Americans, who face disproportionately negative COVID outcomes, say they “definitely or probably would not get vaccinated.”

Vaccine hesitancy, by demographic group

In addition to Black adults, the Kaiser study reported high vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, adults ages 30-49 and rural residents. Notably, however, Black adults have borne a disproportionate burden of the pandemic, compared to these other demographic groups.

Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have expressed the importance of building vaccine trust in the Black community but point to a long history of distrust between the Black and medical communities as a barrier.

That distrust is fueled by a history of mistreatment.

In 1932 the United States Public Health Service launched a study to observe the progression of untreated syphilis in Black men. It became known as the Tuskegee experiment. The men who participated in the study were told that they would receive free health care.

But even well after a treatment was established for the disease, it was withheld from the men. The men never even knew the true purpose of the study, nor the life-threatening consequences it would have on them and their families.

“That’s about as sinister as you can get,” said Indianapolis pediatrician Dr. Eric Yancy.

In an effort to draw attention to the past, while trying to build trust in the COVID-19 vaccine, Yancy posed for a photo as he received his first dose. In it, he held a sign that read “Rebuilding the trust that Tuskegee destroyed.”

“The whole thing was for an awareness that this had happened and should never happen again,” Yancy said.

Professor Carolyn Calloway-Thomas, the chair for African American and African Diaspora Studies at IU Bloomington, says Tuskegee is just one of multiple stories that are told within the Black community that have played a role in the distrust of the medical community.

“African Americans have told that story over and over. At picnics, we hear that story. At the dinner table, we hear that story. In college classrooms, we hear that story. So that story looms large in the minds of African Americans,” she said.

Calloway-Thomas also points to the story of Henrietta Lacks, who in the 1950s while being treated for cancer, was found to have remarkable cells that replicated. Those cells were extracted from her, without her knowledge, and used in countless research and developments including the polio vaccine. HeLa cells (a breakdown of Henrietta Lack’s name) are even still used today.

“She went to her death not knowing that someone had snipped from her cervix, cells. And that those cells would bring all sorts of accomplishments in the health arena. So this is another bad moment for African American people,” Calloway-Thomas said.

Another story involves J. Marion Sims, the so-called “father of modern gynecology.” Sims perfected his techniques by operating on enslaved women without the use of anesthesia.

While not as widely shared in the classroom, Calloway-Thomas says these are stories told in Black households nearly everywhere–sowing seeds of distrust that have lasted generations.

“Repetition acts like a fact. So that if one repeats things over and over it becomes an equation… and it equals, ‘It must be true because I’ve heard it so often,’” she said.

COVID-19 mortality rate per 100,000 by race and ethnicity

APM Research, Dec. 8, 2020-Feb. 2, 2021

During a visit to Indianapolis in December, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams stressed the importance of Black community outreach and education to build vaccine confidence.

“What would be a true tragedy is if we had a tool to end this pandemic but it actually worsened disparities because the people who could most benefit from it end up being the people who don’t get it or who are unwilling to take it,” Adams said.

However, Adams stressed there is a need to acknowledge the past harm done first.

“We also have to help people understand the protections that are now in place to make sure those things can never ever happen again,” he said.

Yancy, Calloway-Thomas, and Adams all agree that the power of an ongoing narrative can be difficult to overcome. So, while education and community outreach is needed, so are visible examples that counterbalance the negative narrative.

“What we need are counter-arguments, counter stories. We need the good stories, and we need the bad stories so that there will be a balance and our health will not be impaired because of some of our belief systems,” Calloway-Thomas said.