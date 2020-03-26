‘We have got to slow this thing down’: Ohio’s governor warns coronavirus pandemic won’t peak until May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As Indiana and other states across the country grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio’s governor warned the peak is still weeks away.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that health officials didn’t expect the pandemic to hit its peak until May, WJW reported.

“This thing is not even going to peak, we don’t think, until May 1. So, I don’t want to mislead anybody. This is not going to occur overnight,” he said.

“We have got to slow this thing down. The only way we slow it down is through the social distancing. Physical distancing is probably a better way of saying it…we want to physically separate people. That’s the only way that this is going to take place. And we need everybody to do this.”

Ohio has more than 700 confirmed cases so far. State Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said nearly 15,000 people have been tested in Ohio. Many of those tests are still being processed.

WJW reported that 16% of all Ohio cases involve healthcare workers.

Ohio lawmakers approved a bill canceling mandatory school testing this year. Among other things, the bill also set an April 28 deadline for voting by absentee ballot in the postponed March 17 primary.