Ways to give back, find help in central Indiana during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- As the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues to impact us, there are ways to give back, find assistance and help other Hoosiers. Here are some resources we've gathered along with some from of our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

Childcare

Families who need help paying for childcare can call Brighter Futures Indiana at 1-800-299-1627. A referral specialist can support them in their search.

Your community's Child Care Resource and Referral Agency (CCR&R) can connect parents with local childcare options and provide referrals. You can find your local CCR&R by calling 1-800-299-1627.

You can call 1-800-299-1627 or visit this website to make sure a childcare environment is licensed or regulated.

Give blood

There is a critical need for people who are healthy to donate blood right now.

Organizations like the Red Cross are actively encouraging blood donations from healthy people during this time.

The Red Cross says people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, but says to postpone your donation for 28 days following travel to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea, or if you've been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had contact with someone with a suspected case.

Those interested donating can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor smartphone app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Dan Waxman, vice president and senior medical director of Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, told the IndyStar there's no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted via blood transfusion

Here's a list of places where people in Indiana can give blood.

Food banks and food assistance

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is in need of both volunteers and donations. They say they will need $40,000 in weekly donations to meet the new level of demand. Donations can be made here.

If you're healthy and would like to help Gleaners pack meals, you can find a shift that works for you here. You can find information on how and when to pick up food here.

Second Helpings is limiting its number of new volunteers, but you can put your name on the emergency wait list here and they will call you if needed.

Midwest Food Bank is still accepting volunteers and is in need of donations.

Westminster Neighborhood Services needs volunteers who can pack bags of food to distribute to near-east side families via its pantry. Those interested should contact volunteer coordinator Azaria Brown at azaria.brown@westmin.org. Visit westmin.org for more information.

You can find a food bank in your area here. Call ahead or check online before going to ensure they are still currently operating.

Many restaurants and local establishments are offering takeout and delivery options, so check with your favorite spots around town or try services like GrubHub, DoorDash, FastTrack, UberEats and Postmates. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association has a huge list of options from all around central Indiana here.

More ways to help

The United Way of Central Indiana's Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will provide grants to help offset the costs of increased demand on service organizations. Learn more and donate here.

The Horizon House is helping Indianapolis' homeless population, offering services and medical screenings. You can find hours of operation and how to donate here. You can also help them out by purchasing something on their Amazon wish list. The item will be shipped to them directly.

Wheeler Mission, which also helps Indy's homeless population, is looking for donations to help offset the cost of medical supplies and temporary staff who will take the place of older employees who are in the "high risk" category. Click here to learn more.

Have something to add or update on this page? Send us an email. You can find more helpful resources from the State of Indiana here.