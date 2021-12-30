Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to start dispensing COVID-19 antiviral medication

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Thursday, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Indiana will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

The companies stated only select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will be receiving a supply of the newly authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and only those with a prescription from their healthcare provider will be dispensed the medication.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to their site and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication.

Due to the COVID-19 antiviral medications only being prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stated they will continue to support the fight against COVID-19 by increasing access and availability of both authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines are also available at their pharmacies.

