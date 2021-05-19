Walgreens drops face mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals

INDIANAPOLIS — Fully vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear face masks inside Walgreens stores, unless mandated by state or local regulations.

Under the new guidelines issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

Walgreens released the following statement Wednesday:

“Following the latest CDC guidance, beginning today, May 19, Walgreens will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless mandated by state or local regulations.

Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings, and our team members will continue to wear them while working. The health and safety of our customers and team members will continue to guide our decision process.“