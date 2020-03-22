Volunteers call on non-essential labs to donate supplies to healthcare workers

A nurse holds a temperature gun used to measure people’s temperatures, a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, while processing incoming Haitians at the border crossing Jimani, in the Dominican Republic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Personal protective equipment is becoming harder to come by for healthcare workers.

This week, the Indiana State Department of Health received some supplies and distributed it to over 200 hospitals and health departments, but there’s still a shortage nationwide.

“Some of the most important ones are surgical masks and N95 masks and nitrile gloves. We are also asking for head covers and face shields,” said PPE Link volunteer Zahra Khan.

A new hashtag #GetMePPE has started on social media with doctors and nurses sharing stories about how their hospital is running low on supplies.

Some are having to reuse their N95 masks, which is already the case in Indiana.

“That’s what we messaged to our providers, and that’s what they are doing. They are being very careful about it,” said Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kristiana Box.

On Friday, Box mentioned the state has received some of these supplies federally but more is needed. She even asked contractors to give supplies back to the state to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say if there is anyone across the state of Indiana that feels like they would like to sell that back to us as a state, hopefully at a reasonable price or donate, we would sincerely appreciate that.” Box said.

Due to the increased demand, a group of volunteers made up of doctors, scientists, and aerospace engineers like Zahra Khan are hoping to help with that need through the PPE Link initiative.

“Now a lot of nonessential labs are closed, so the idea was, well, those supplies are just sitting there. How we can we get it to hospitals instead?” Khan explained.

This nationwide group is calling on academic labs, research labs and institutions to check their supplies. They’re asking people to see if they have any of the items health care workers are in dire need of and donate them.

PPE Link will be the liaison to get supplies to the hospital.

“We’re asking donors how far can you deliver? Can you mail it and then match it up with the hospital that needs specific items?” Khan said.

The initiative launched this past week, and they’ve already been able to connect hospitals with different institutions to get them supplies.

If you’re a hospital, you can go to the PPE Link website and make a request. A PPE Link volunteer will see what labs in your area have the supplies and make that connection.

Khan said this is a small step volunteers are doing to try to help everyone though this pandemic.

If your organization is looking to donate supplies or volunteer, click here.

If your’re a contractor willing to give back supplies to the state, call the health department at (317) 233-1325.