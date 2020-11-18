Visitor restrictions for Community Health Network during latest COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network will institute new limits on visitors in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will not be allowed in the following areas:

  • Surgery  
  • Inpatient  
  • Oncology  
  • Emergency Department  
  • Ambulatory  

Other units and circumstances will have limited visitation:

  • Maternity (1 support person)  
  • Pediatrics (1 parent/guardian)  
  • NICU (parents/guardian)  
  • End of life (2 visitors)  

Community Health said visitors must wear masks and undergo a screening before entering its facilities.

Community’s policies will continue to evolve with the pandemic:

Community’s highest priority remains delivering quality care in the safest possible environment. Our visitor policies reflect the best evidence-based information available, and we’re confident in our safety protocols and our ability to keep patients, visitors, and employees safe.  

You can find more information on these policies at eCommunity.com.  

