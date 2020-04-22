Vice President Mike Pence visiting Kokomo GM plant on April 30

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 19: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. New York state will begin the nation’s most aggressive COVID-19 antibody testing campaign this week even as some states begin to loosen restrictions amid pressure to restart the economy. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to the General Motors facility in Kokomo next week.

According to his office, Pence will highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic. His visit is scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

He’ll return to Washington, D.C., that evening.

GM partnered with Ventec Life Systems to produce the ventilators. The government ordered 30,000 units; the first order was delivered last week to hospitals in Illinois.

The two companies announced their partnership on March 20.