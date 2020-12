Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to Indiana next week.

According to the White House, Pence will travel to Bloomington on Tuesday, Dec. 15, to tour a vaccine production facility.

He’ll also lead a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed and efforts to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence will return to Washington in the evening.