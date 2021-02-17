Vaccine clinics to reopen across the state after being closed for severe weather

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Many of the vaccine clinics that were closed Tuesday for severe weather around the state are reopening.

People with appointments can try to reschedule for today, depending on where they were planning on getting their dose.

More than 70 clinics were closed Tuesday, so many people have had to reschedule their appointments.

Franciscan Health announced it would reopen Wednesday.

The clinic at Eskenazi Health stayed open Tuesday and rescheduled appointments for those who couldn’t make it.

Those with appointments at the fairgrounds in Noblesville were rescheduled for Saturday. The Noblesville Riverview Health Clinic rescheduled missed appointments for Wednesday.

Sites in Brown, Tipton and Washington counties will remain closed, along with Southern Indiana CHC Paoli Community Health Care clinics.

You can check out the latest status of your vaccine site on the state health department’s website. You can call also call 211 to reschedule or click the link in your last confirmation email.

When it comes to shipment delays due to the weather, the CDC says they are expecting delays because their main delivery hubs are in areas that were hit by snow. But they expect the schedule to catch up quickly.