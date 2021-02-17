Vaccine clinics reopen following storm; ISDH experiences delays in shipments

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather put a damper on some vaccine clinics and forced them to close their doors to keep Hoosiers safe. Many of them have resumed normal operations, while others are experiencing delays in vaccine shipment.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says more than 43,000 vaccine appointments were impacted, and more than 80 clinics were closed because of this week’s blast of weather.

“We have experienced delays in vaccine shipments due to the bad weather. We have not yet received our Moderna vaccines for this week. Therefore, unfortunately more appointments will likely need to be rescheduled over the next couple of days,” ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said.

Clinics that did receive their appropriate number of doses closed Tuesday or adjusted their hours due to the winter weather. Ascension St. Vincent has four clinics and says Monday was business as usual.

“Tuesday morning, we were able to close down all the locations, give us a chance to get the snow cleared out and reassess, and were able to open Tuesday afternoon business as usual,” said Ascension St. Vincent Chief Nursing Officer Cindy Adams.

Cancelled appointments were rescheduled immediately, especially for those awaiting their second doses, with the help of the state department of health.

“With the threat of dangerous weather, reaching out letting us know that they could cancel on our behalf and just be there every step of the way to support the logistics,” Adams said.

Reid Health decided to open two hours late and close two hours early on Tuesday.

“Even after the constriction of hours and rescheduling people, we still did almost about 500 vaccinations yesterday, so we had a pretty big day,” said Reid Health VP of Medical Affairs Dr. Thomas Huth.

Hospitals and clinics say they want to adopt this plan moving forward if winter weather strikes again, while also coming up with an emergency backup plan.

For those who need to reschedule, 211 is the number to call. Meanwhile, ISDH is working to get things back on track.

“Once the vaccine deliveries get back on schedule, our plan is to open eligibility up to Hoosiers age 60 to 65. We will see how the weather continues to impact our shipments, but hopefully we will be able to expand as soon as sometime next week,” Dr. Weaver said.