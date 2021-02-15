Vaccination clinics cancel, reschedule appointments amid winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter weather has caused some clinics to close, reschedule or cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Vaccination clinics are being shut down and shuffled as a major winter storm batters Indiana. The Wayne County Health Department closed its vaccination and testing site until Tuesday.

Riverview Health in Noblesville canceled all appointments Monday to reschedule for Wednesday. The Fishers Health Department got started early Monday morning before the brunt of the storm hit.

“We not only prepared for no shows or cancelations, but we wanted to make sure that nobody felt like they needed to drive in this in order to make an appointment or in order to get to their appointment and get their vaccine,” said Fishers Health Department Public Health Director Monica Heltz.

Vaccination clinics put a plan in place over the weekend with the assistance of the Indiana State Department of Health.

“All of our appointments today have been rescheduled, and they either were rescheduled for earlier today and they’ve already been vaccinated, or we moved them over to Wednesday to make sure that we can get them vaccinated,” said Heltz.

IU Health has also done the same. They say preparing for the storm in advance was key.

“Allows us to get the right number of vaccines ready and also allows us to take a look at our schedules and make sure that we can reschedule those who are canceled in a timely fashion, especially those who are in need of their second dose,” said IU Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Chris Weaver.

The clinics say they aren’t worried about canceling and rescheduling after the CDC released new data that says you can get your second dose within 42 days and still have the same amount of immunity.

“If someone does miss their second dose, then I would urge them to reschedule, and they can call 211,” said Heltz.

But clinics are working to ensure no dose goes unused.

“They were thawing smaller amounts and increments to make sure that there’s not extra to be wasted. I can tell you those that were open this morning, everybody’s showing,” said Dr. Weaver.

Again, those appointments will be scheduled immediately. Most clinics say it will be as soon as the weather passes.