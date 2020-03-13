UPDATE: Masters Tournament postponed, PGA Tour cancels The Players Championship over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video above from our newsgathering partners at FOX59

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters Tournament, the first men's major of the season, is postponed. The tournament was scheduled to run April 9 through 12. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, made the announcement Friday morning.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date." Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley

The PGA Tour has canceled The Players Championship and all PGA Tour events across all of their tours through the Valero Texas Open on April 5, 2020.





“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”