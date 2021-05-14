UK set to rediscover freedom after vaccination success

FILE – In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, a woman takes a photo on her phone of her drink in Soho, London, as some of England’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the government. Thanks to an efficient vaccine roll out program and high uptake rates, Britain is finally saying goodbye to months of tough lockdown restrictions. From Monday May 17, 2021, all restaurants and bars can fully reopen, as can hotels, cinemas, theatres and museums, and for the first time since March 2020, Britons can hug friends and family and meet up inside other people’s houses. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

LONDON (AP) — Thanks to an efficient vaccine rollout program, Britain is finally saying goodbye to months of tough lockdown restrictions.

Starting Monday, all restaurants, bars and museums can fully reopen, and people can socialize indoors.

It’s the biggest step yet to reopen the country following a sharp drop in new infections and deaths.

Many credit Britain’s universal public health system for getting hundreds of thousands vaccinated every day.

Experts say that infrastructure was key, helped by the government’s early start in securing vaccine doses and its decision to delay the second dose. But some worry about a resurgence because of variants of the virus.