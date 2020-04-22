Tyson’s pork processing plant in Logansport closes for 14 days as concerns rise about COVID-19 spread

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Cass County Commissioners voted Wednesday to close the Tyson pork processing plant in Logansport due to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases among workers.

Tyson agreed to a 14-day voluntary closure for testing and contact tracing. The Pharos-Tribune reported earlier this week that more than a dozen workers had tested positive.

In a statement, Indiana Farm Bureau’s president said the closure will place an “unusual hardship” on farmers.

“I’ve had open communication from Josh Trenary at Indiana Pork Producers Association and reached out to both Governor Holcomb and Lt. Governor Crouch. They are working together to focus the right resources on this hot spot,” said INFB President Randy Kron.

“Indiana Farm Bureau is extremely concerned about the closure of the Tyson pork processing facility. This is a devastating blow to the pork producers who sell hogs to Tyson. We ask all local and state officials involved to find an innovative solution to re-open this facility.”

Indiana Farm Bureau asked that the Indiana State Department of Health and the Board of Animal Health work with local officials and Tyson to reopen the plant as soon as possible.

Tyson officials had previously closed the plant Monday for extensive cleaning.

Such plants have become a concern during the coronavirus pandemic. Also on Wednesday, Tyson suspended operations at its Waterloo, Iowa, plant due to the number of COVID-19 cases. The facility, the company’s largest pork plant, had been running at reduced levels due to absenteeism from employees who were sick or feared getting ill.