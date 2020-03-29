Tri-state area Travel Advisory in effect for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In the United States, there are now more than 124,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 2,000 people have died from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued travel advisories for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The CDC and President Donald Trump are asking people there to stop non-essential domestic travel for the next two weeks.

“Short-term two weeks on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut. Restrict travel because they are having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down there. We don't want that. This would be an enforceable quarantine. You know, I’d rather not do it, but we may need it,” said President Trump.

The U.S. has now become the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, leading the world with the highest number of cases. The tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut makes up roughly half of the 124,000 positive cases nationwide.

"This would be a declaration of war on states, a federal declaration of war, and it wouldn't just be New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. Next week, it would be Louisiana with New Orleans and the week after that it would be Detroit and Michigan and it would run all across the president,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is creating checkpoints around the state. He's requiring travelers from Louisiana to self-isolate for 14 days before coming to the sunshine state. He’s also asking those from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to stay away.

“There's a fear that, as New Orleans becomes more of a hotspot, that you could have an influx of people into the Florida panhandle from Louisiana. So, I will be adding to my New York executive order, we will be requiring the same for travelers from New Orleans, Louisiana, and other parts of Louisiana to self-isolate for 14 days,” said Florida Governor DeSantis.

Despite efforts to weaken the virus in the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has skyrocketed as the virus begins to hit other big cities like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans.

The World Health Organization is announcing four different drugs will be tested against the virus in the coming days. 45 countries are participating in the trial.