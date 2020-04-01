Travel Warning in Decatur County to go into effect Thursday

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — Decatur County issued a Travel Warning that will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m., the Decatur County sheriff confirmed Tuesday.
The warning is in response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.
A Travel Warning is the highest level or travel advisory.
Under the warning, Decatur County says travel is restricted except for the following:
- Emergency management workers, as defined by Indiana law
- All health care service providers, including doctor offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and therapy establishments, and those seeking emergency medical care
- Essential City of Greensburg and Decatur County governmental service offices
- Veterinarian clinics (for emergencies only)
- Funeral homes
- Media
- Employees who work in public utilities infrastructure
Decatur County says travel is further restricted under the warning except for the following when traveling to and from, only when the work cannot be done remotely, and only between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.:
- Grocery stores or other retailers and manufacturers/suppliers/processors of food (not to include restaurants or liquor stores)
- Organizations providing essential services such as community food assistance
- Social Service agencies, e.g. Red Cross, Salvation Army, etc.
- Utility and trash services
- Postal/delivery services
- Public transportation providers for medical purposes only
- Agricultural operations
- Legal services
- Laundromats
- Auto repair businesses for emergencies only
- Those required by law enforcement or court order
- Banks and other financial institutions (only drive-thru service for customers)
- Home-based healthcare services
- Critical trades where the work is necessary
Decatur County will join Marion County as the only counties in Indiana under a Travel Warning.