Tips to fix cabin fever

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– As Governor Eric Holcomb extends Indiana’s stay-at-home order, some say cabin fever is kicking in.

“Increased irritability, things that maybe wouldn’t be as bothersome are more bothersome now,” said IU Health Professor of Psychology Danielle Henderson.

She said cabin fever is normal but it is important to know the symptoms.

You could feel sad and depressed and notice an increase or decrease in your appetite.

“Changes in your sleep, maybe difficulty going to sleep or having restless sleep or having difficulty waking up when it is time to get up,” said Henderson.

When reporter Kayla Sullivan explained symptoms of cabin fever to 5-year-old Melanie Brenchley from Indianapolis, she said she could relate.

“Last week, that was me,” said Brenchley. “I hate being stuck inside.”

Henderson said kids are probably feeling the same way you are so, check up on them and validate their feelings.

“Say, yes, I understand that you’re sad that you can’t see your friends at school or you can’t see grandparents, I’m sad too or I’m upset too but we have to do our best to stay at home,” said Henderson.

She said for both families and individuals, keeping a schedule is key and so is moving your body.

“Yes, it’s going to look different than it did before COVID but there’s still ways to get in good exercise you can do things in the house or if you feel comfortable going outside,” said Henderson.

If you aren’t comfortable going outside you’re still very much encouraged to let the light in.

“Those things can really help regulate our mood or sitting by the window, sitting on the back porch or front porch those seemingly small things could still be very beneficial,” said Henderson.

For Melanie, she prefers a music therapy.

“We have a dance party,” said Melanie as she danced to Disney movie Frozen’s hit song, “Do you want to build a snowman?”

Henderson said there is a point where cabin fever becomes serious.

If you start to think of harming yourself or others as a result, you should seek help immediately.