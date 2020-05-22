Thousands of veterans awaiting committal services ahead of Memorial Day

MARION, Ind.– The National Cemetery Administration confirms more than 14,000 veterans nationwide are awaiting committal services.

The National Cemetery Administration stopped burying veterans with full honors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families couldn’t have who they wanted at the service. They were limited to ten people by CDC guidelines. The rifle squads – which are made up of veterans – they, themselves, became concerned about their own health,” Glenn Powers, National Cemetery Administration, explained.

From March to May, more than 14,000 veterans died and were buried alone. About 8,000 were cremated.

“They wouldn’t even let anyone be there when he was lowered in,” Melissa Rooks told CBS4.

Rooks’ father, Timmy Dean Cormany Junior, died unexpectedly in April at the age of 54. The family opted out of an autopsy, but believes he died from a heart attack.

“So, no warning whatsoever,” Rooks said. “It was just kind of mind shattering, like it was just so out of left field.”

Rooks, who lives in Kansas City, traveled to Indiana but was not allowed to be there when her father was laid to rest. Even worse, she said, he was not honored for his 20 years of service.

“He actually provided that service for several people during his time in the service, so it’s really heartbreaking that he didn’t get that in return,” she said, emotional.

Cormany enlisted as a marine June 17, 1982. He was honorably, medically discharged in June 2003.

“That’s a long time,” she pointed out.

He was buried at the Marion National Cemetery.

Arthur Ivory served our country as well. He died unexpectedly April 19th.

“He served from 1978 to 1999,” his son, DeAngelo Ivory, told CBS4. “He served the United States Aair Force. He did active duty ‘78-‘88 and then the rest he did in the Air Force Reserve from 1999-1999. He served at Grissom Air Force Base with the 434th Fueling Air Wing in Kokomo, Indiana.”

Ivory was also buried at the Marion National Cemetery without a memorial service.

When asked whether the National Cemetery Administration would hold funerals at a later date, Powers insisted they would.

“We are going to make it work,” Powers said. “They earned that.”

Marion National Cemetery wouldn’t go on camera but told CBS4 eventually, it will offer families individual services and a group service as well, honoring all of the veterans who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got a lot of plans,” Powers said.

Timmy Dean Cormany Junior

Timmy Dean Cormany Junior

Timmy Dean Cormany Junior

Arthur Ivory

Arthur Ivory

As of May 22, The Veteran’s Administration listed 15 veterans that had been buried at Marion National Cemetery and one in New Albany. They include:

Marion National Cemetery Marion, IN

Cordero, Franklin US Army

Barber, John US Air Force

Bunfill, Gordon US Army

Fisher, John US Marine Corps

Oswalt, Curtis US Marine Corps

Johnson, Malachi US Army

Woodson, Carney US Army

Cormany, Timmy US Marine Corps

Oakerson, Oakley US Army

Allen, Franklin US Army

Claybrooke, Jake US Army

Bowers, Allan US Army

Fritz, John US Army

Ivory, Arthur US Air Force

Karnes, Leonard US Marine Corps

Smalley, Phillip US Army

Barnett, James US Army

Berry, Nathaniel US Army

Fentz, David US Army

New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany, IN

Hurst, William US Air Force