These Indy-area restaurants are open for delivery or carryout during the COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Without a doubt, these are extraordinary times across the country.
The coronavirus pandemic has infiltrated nearly every aspect of everyday life, prompting many people to work at home and forcing restaurants to close to dine-in customers.
Many restaurants are trying to weather the storm by offering food via carryout, drive-thru or delivery. Below you’ll find a list of area restaurants offering their services compiled with help from our media partners with the IndyStar.
Would you like to add your restaurant to the list? Fill out the form here.
Indianapolis North
Broad Ripple
- 3 Sisters Cafe, 6223 Guilford Ave., 317-257-5556, carryout and delivery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 3sisters.in/site.
- Garden Table, 908 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-737-2531, carryout and delivery, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday, thegardentable.com.
- Half Liter BBQ, 5301 Winthrop Ave., Suite B, 463-212-8180, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.
- India Garden Restaurant, 830 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-634-6060, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.indiagardenindy.com.
- Indy Tacos, 2196 E. 54th St., Suite A, 317-929-1424, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, indytacos.com.
- Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant, 1850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-820-5377, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., www.lucianasmexicanrestaurant.com/broad-ripple.
- Northside Kitchenette, 6515 N. College Ave., 317-253-1022, carryout from limited menu, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., http://northsidekitchenette.com/.
- Sahm’s Place, 2411 E. 65th St., 317-202-1577, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.
- The NOOK by Northside, 6513 N. College Ave., 317-253-0450, carryout and delivery from limited menu, https://northsidenook.com.
- The Northside Social, 6525 N. College Ave., 317-253-0111, carryout from limited menu with family meal options and delivery when possible, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, https://northsidesocial.com.
- Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-4343, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday throughFriday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, unionjack.pub.
Butler
- Chatham Tap, 4702 Sunset Ave., Suite 100, 317-606-2500, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, chathamtap.com.
Carmel
- BRU Burger, 12901 Old Meridian St., 317-975-0033, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Carmel.
- Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli, 840 W. Main St., 317-993-3330, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, www.fatdansdeli.com.
- Jamaican Reggae Grill, 622 S. Rangeline Road, 317-663-7630, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday, www.jamaicanreggaegrill.com.
- Prime 47, 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 155, 317-660-0720, carryout and delivery, 4:30-9:30 daily, prime47carmel.com.
- Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 13674 N Meridian St., 317-580-0087, and 2510 Harleston St., 317-732-9542, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.
- Roselli’s Pizzeria, 4335 W 106th St Suite 100, carryout and delivery, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday rosellispizzeria.com
- Rosie’s Place, 1111 W. Main St., 317-688-7350, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rosiesplace.net/carmel.
- Sahm’s Alehouse, 12819 E. New Market St., 317-853-6278, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.
- Savor, 211 W. Main St., 317-564-4126, carryout and delivery, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday, savorcarmel.com.
- Sugar Creek Winery, 1111 W. Main St., Suite 165, 317-688-7222, carryout, 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, sugarcreekwinery.com.
- Tina’s Traditional Tearoom, 30 N. Rangeline Road, 317-565-9716, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with 24 hours notice at bookings@tinastraditional.com, www.tinastraditional.com.
- Zing! Café, 12710 Meeting House Road, Suite 150, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, https://zingcafe.revelup.com/weborder/?establishment=1#index.
Castleton
- A2Z Cafe, 4705 E. 96th St., Suite 35, 317-569-9349, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, https://a2zbrunchcafe.com/.
- Arni’s, 4705 East 96th St., 317-571-0077, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.meetyouatarnis.com.
- Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 3944 East 82nd St., 317-842-4028, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.
- Late Harvest Kitchen, 8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063, carryout and delivery, 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.lateharvestkitchen.com.
- The District Tap, 3720 E. 82nd St., 317-288-8251, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, www.thedistricttap.com.
- The Yard Line Bar & Gril, 6466 E. 82nd St., 317-288-7720, carryout, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday, https://www.facebook.com/Yardlinebarandgrill/.
Fishers
- Chatham Tap, 8211 E. 116th St., Suite 120, 317-845-1090, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, chathamtap.com.
- C.R. Heroes Family Pub, 10570 E. 96th St., 317-576-1070, carryout, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.crheroes.com.
- Four Day Ray Brewing, 11671 Lantern Road, (317) 343-0200, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday though Sunday, https://www.fourdayray.com.
- Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream, 11640 Brooks School Road, Suite 100, 317-288-0922, carryout, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, www.ohanaindy.com.
- Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 8993 East 116th St., 317-579-0572, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.
- Rockstone Pizzeria, 11501 Allisonville Road, 317-288-9761, carryout, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, https://rockstonepizzapub.com/.
- Sahm’s Restaurant, 11505 Allisonville Road, 317-842-15773, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.
Geist
- Detour American Grille & Bar, 10158 Brooks School Road, 317-669-9333, carryout and delivery food and beverage, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, www.detourgrille.com.
- Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 11695 Fall Creek Road, 317-842-2356, , carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.
- Saint Yared Ethiopian Restaurant, 11210 Fall Creek Road, 317-363-4435, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.styaredcuisine.com.
Lebanon
- Titus Bakery and Deli, 820 W. South St., 765-482-1740, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday, www.titusbakery.com.
McCordsville
- Daniel’s Vineyard, 9061 N. Carroll Road, 317-248-5222, beverage carryout and delivery, same-day delivery for orders placed by 2 p.m., www.danielsvineyard.com/dv-shop.
Meridian Kessler
- Delicia, 5215 N. College Ave., 317-925-0677, carryout from limited menu and delivery when possible, http://deliciaindy.com.
- Diavola, 1134 E. 54th St., 317-820-5100, carryout and delivery, 5-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.diavola.net.
- Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli, 5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. dailyy, www.fatdansdeli.com.
- Mama Carolla’s Old Italian Restaurant, 1031 E. 54th St., Indianapolis, 317-259-9412, carryout, 5-9 p.m. daily, www.mamacarollas.com.
- Moe & Johnny’s, 5380 N. College Ave., (317) 255-6376, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, https://www.moeandjohnnys.com/.
- Napolese Pizzeria, 114 E. 49th St., 317-925-0765, carryout, 4-8 p.m. daily. Click here for menu.
Noblesville
- Big Woods at Hazel Dell Crossing, 14741 Hazel Dell Crossing, 317-564-4231, carryout food and beverage, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com/hazel-dell.
- BRU Burger, 350 Westfield Road, Suite 100, 317-764-2510, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Noblesville.
- Grindstone Public House, 101 N. 10th St., 317-774-5740, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.grindstonepublichouse.com.
- Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, 40 N. Ninth St., 317-774-9771, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.matteosindy.com.
- Michaelangelo’s Bistro, 550 Westfield Road, 317-773-6066, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.michaelangelosbistro.com.
- Noble Coffee and Tea, 933 Logan St., 317-773-0339, carryout, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, noblecoffeeandtea.net. Click here to order.
- Primeval Brewing, 960 Logan St., Suite 100, 317-678-8193, carryout food and beverage, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, primevalbrewco.com.
- Rosie’s Place, 68. N. Ninth St., 317-770-3322, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rosiesplace.net/noblesville.
- Stone Creek Dining Company, 13904 Town Center Blvd., 317-770-1170, carryout, 4-8 p.m., www.stonecreekdining.com/noblesville.
Nora
- Big Lug Canteen, 1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.
- The North End BBQ, 1250 E. 86th St., 317-614-7427, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. daily, thenorthendbbq.com.
North Indianapolis
- Oakley Bistro, 1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, dinner 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.oakleysbistro.com.
- Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 1508 W. 86th St., 317-875-9223, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.puccinispizzapasta.com.
Northeast Indianapolis
- Cafe Audrey, 9134 Otis Ave., 317-546-6000, carryout, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, www.cafeaudreyatfortben.com.
- Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 7829 Sunnyside Road, 317-823-0027, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.puccinispizzapasta.com.
Northwest Indianapolis
- Gatsby’s Pub and Grill, 6335 Intech Commons Dr., Suite F, 317-275-2292, carryout, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, www.gatsbysonline.com/home.aspx.
- Vanilla Bean Bakery, 2324 W. 86th St., 317-337-9470, carryout and delivery, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.vanillabean-bakery.com.
Tarkington
- Illinois Street Food Emporium, 5550 N. Illinois St., 317-253-9513, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, https://www.eatincarryout.com.
Washington Township
- Sakura Japanese Restaurant, 7201 N. Keystone Ave., 317-259-4171, carryout and delivery, lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.indysakura.com.
- Ruth’s Chris, 2727 E. 86th St., 317-844-1155, carryout and delivery, noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.ruthschrisphg.com/indianapolis-northside.
Watson McCord
- Big City Grill & Lemonade, 23 E. 38th St., 317-283-7000, carryout and delivery, noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Click here for the menu.
Westfield
- Field Brewing, 303 E. Main St., 317-804-9780, carryout and delivery, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, www.fieldbrewing.com.
- Sunny’s Chicken, 214 E. Main St., 317-399-7077, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.sunnys-chicken.com.
- Titus Bakery and Deli, 17471 Wheeler Road, Suite 110, 317-763-1700, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, www.titusbakery.com.
- Urban Vines Winery & Brewery, 303 E. 161st St., 260-352-0999 or 317-763-0678, carryout, noon to 6 p.m. daily, www.urban-vines.com.
Indianapolis South
Bargersville
- Bargersville Bar and Grill, 75 N. Baldwin St., 317-366-6036, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, bargersvillebarandgrill.business.site.
Beech Grove
- Beech Grove Bowl, 95 N. Second Ave., 317-784-3743, carryout and delivery, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., www.facebook.com/beech.grove.bowl.
Fountain Square
- Imbibe Bar, 1105 Shelby St., 317-687-4857, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.fountainsquareindy.com.
Franklin
- Richard’s Brick Oven Pizza, 229 S. Main St., 317-738-3300, carryout, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday, richardskitchen.com.
Greenwood
- Arni’s, 1691 Curry Road, 317-881-0500, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.meetyouatarnis.com.
- O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurants, 8923 S. Meridian St., Suite A1, 317-884-9335, carryout and delivery food and drink, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, oreillysirishbar.com.
- Sunny’s Chicken, 1030 U.S. 31 South, 317-882-2442, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.sunnys-chicken.com.
- The NY Slice, 1201 Greenwood Park E. Dr., 317-887-1009, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, thenyslice.com.
- Stone Creek Dining Company, 911 N. Ind. 135, 317-889-1200, carryout, 4-8 p.m. daily, www.stonecreekdining.com/greenwood.
Indianapolis South
- Bubba’s 33, 7799 S. US.. 31, 317-883-4833 , carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, first 33 cars in line at 3:33 p.m. daily receive a free meal until restaurant reopens, limit one meal per car, https://www.bubbas33.com/locations/indiana/greenwood.
- Vito Provolone’s, 8031 S. Meridian St., 317-888-1112, carryout, open at 4-9 p.m. daily, closing times may vary, vitoprovolone.com.
Indianapolis Southwest
- Mickey & Bill’s Pizza, 3102 Foltz St., 317-241-6019, carryout and delivery, 3-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday, www.mickeyandbills.com.
Indianapolis West
Avon
- Charbonos, 128 N. Ind. 267, Suite 102, 317-272-1900, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.charbonos.com.
- Pho 36, 9655 E. U.S. 36, 317-273-1830, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Monday. Last day for carryout is Mar. 28.Click here for menu.
Brownsburg
- Boulder Creek Dining Company, 1551 N. Green St., 317-858-8100, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.bouldercreekdining.com.
- Papa’s Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine, 1430 N. Green St., 317-858-2469, carryout and free delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, www.papasitaliancuisine.com.
Indianapolis Southwest
Indianapolis West
- Grindstone Charley’s, 5383 Rockville Road, 317-243-8760, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.grindstonecharleys.com.
- Vinny’s Drive Bar, 707 N. Lynhurst Dr., 317-672-9610, carryout and delivery, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. , www.vinnysdrivebar.com.
- Yannis Golden Gyros, 6658 W. Washington St., 317-362-2500, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, www.facebook.com/Yannis-Golden-Gyros-2056609501335743.
Plainfield
- BRU Burger, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Suite 170, 317-268-1077, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Plainfield.
- India Bistro, 130 N. Perry Road, 317-742-7300, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.indiabistro.net.
- Oasis Diner, 405 W. Main St., 317-837-7777, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, www.oasisdiner.com.
- Stone Creek Dining Company, 2498 Perry Crossing Way, Suite 105, 317-837-9100, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.stonecreekdining.com/plainfield.
Speedway
- Big Woods Speedway, 1002 Main St., 317-757-3250, carryout and delivery, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com.
- Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets, 1515 Main St., 317-941-7185, carryout, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.visitfundaes.com.
- O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurants, 1552 Main St., Suite A, 317-802-1760, carryout and delivery food and drink, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, oreillysirishbar.com.
Indianapolis East
Arsenal Heights
- Circle Kombucha, 1050 E. Washington St., 317-207-0949, carryout, preorder with pickup 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, circlekombucha.square.site.
East Indianapolis
- Big Dan’s Hamburgers, 5925 Massachusetts Ave., 317-340-6251, carryout, open 24 hours Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, https://www.bigdanshamburgers.com.
- Edwards Drive-In, 2126 S. Sherman Dr., 317-786-1638, carryout, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, www.edwardsdrivein.com.
- His Place Eatery, 6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, hisplaceeatery.com.
Fountain Square
McCordsville
