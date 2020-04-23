Texas girl who made masks for hospital workers dies in ATV crash

MUNDAY, Texas — A 10-year-old Texas girl who earned national attention by sewing masks for healthcare workers was killed in an ATV accident.

Lexi Collins died Friday, according to KTXS,

Lexi sewed about 100 masks for hospital workers in her community and the surrounding areas. She said she was inspired to do this because several members of her family were nurses, including her mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle.

“Anson General Hospital received a very kind donation of hand sewn face masks from a Munday, TX 5th grader. Thank you, Lexi Collins!! We are thankful for YOU!” the hospital staff said in a social media post thanking Lexi.

According to her obituary, Lexi spent hours making the masks.

“Lexi was a remarkable child. She was bright, talented, wise beyond her years, but overall had the most precious spirit I’ve ever know,” said Karen Logan, a councilwoman in Lexi’s home city of Munday. “She was always smiling.”

Those attending Lexi’s funeral were required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, according to her obituary.

The community hopes to erect a memorial in her honor. They’re raising money by selling t-shirts saying “Live Like Lexi.” Learn more here.