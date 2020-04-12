Terre Haute firefighter dies of coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Terre Haute firefighter has died from COVID-19, officials confirmed Sunday.

John Schoffstall with the Terre Haute Fire Department died from the coronavirus, accord to Chief Jeff Fisher.

“John Schoffstall was an excellent firefighter/paramedic. His dedication to the fire service and his community was second to none. His presence will be truly missed by all. Our hearts are broken, but we will remain strong as we help his family through this,” said Chief Fisher in a statement.

