Superintendent says South Decatur Elementary employee tested positive for COVID-19

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. – A staff member at South Decatur Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

Superintendent Jarrod Burns sent a message to the community urging people to contact their doctor if they’ve experienced COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Burns said the school was working to clean and sanitize buildings in accordance with CDC standards.

We also have been in contact with the Decatur County Health Department concerning this matter receiving their guidance as well. There are no concerns with parents picking up their child’s devices next Monday if needed,” Burns wrote.

The district suspended classes and all school activities for two weeks starting March 16. With spring break, students are expected to return to school on April 6.

