Super Bowl ad features Hoosier family who lost loved one to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family was featured in a commercial during the Super Bowl.

The Indiana State Department of Health funded a commercial featuring Will Loggan, the son of Paul Loggan.

Footage of ISDH commercial.

Paul Loggan, the former North Central athletic director, died of coronavirus complications in April of 2020. He was a beloved figure in Indiana football and sports.

His family hoped sharing their story will show how important it is to continue to take precautions.

It is projected that 1.7 million Hoosiers saw the ad on Super Bowl Sunday.